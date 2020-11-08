Cambria County added 120 COVID-19 cases and one death over the weekend, state Department of Health figures show.
The total was a two-day record for the county, which has seen its caseload surge in recent weeks while prompting a growing number of schools to shift back to virtual learning.
Cambria added 79 cases Saturday and 41 on Sunday, while neighboring Blair County added 97 cases and one death over the past two days.
Blair now sits at 1,906 total cases since March.
Somerset County added 28 cases on Saturday and 14 cases Sunday to bring its COVID-19 case count to 573.
Indiana County is now at 1,453 cases and 19 deaths after adding 62 cases the past two days.
Bedford County is at 648 cases after adding 30 on Saturday and eight on Sunday at a time cases have been reported at the Colonial Courtyard care home.
Bedford County's COVID-19 deaths remained at nine Sunday.
Cambria County is now at 1,576 cases since March. But well over half of those cases have been reported in the past month.
The county had just 728 cases as of Oct. 9 – with the recent surge partly driven by an outbreak among Cambria County Prison staff and inmates and increases among nursing home cases, which have now climbed to include 127 residents.
Over the past several days, positive cases involving students prompted Greater Johnstown, Richland, Conemaugh Valley and Bishop McCort all to move classes online or two hybrid models this week.
Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees did not immediately have information on Cambria County's latest death Sunday but said his staff was investigating a number of cases that may be COVID-19 related.
More information might be available Monday, he said.
Westmoreland County crossed the 5,000 case mark over the weekend while also recording three additional deaths.
Statewide trend
COVID-19 cases continue rising at higher rates across most of the state.
Pennsylvania added a one-day record of 4,035 more cases Saturday and another 2,909 on Sunday to bring its total to 230,894.
The death total is now at 9,020 after adding 45 more fatal cases this weekend.
New hospitalizations also continue to climb – reaching levels Pennsylvania has not previously posted during the pandemic, state figures show.
According to the Department of Health, 1,735 people were hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 – up from 850 a month earlier.
The rolling 14-day hospitalization average is now 1,387, compared to 1,029 in June and 457 in late September.
