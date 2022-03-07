JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cambria County's positivity rate – the percentage of tests that are positive for COVID-19 – fell last week to 3.7%, the latest seven-day figures show.
That appears to be the lowest recorded rate for Cambria County since spring 2021 – before the delta variant and then omicron took hold in the area.
Across the region, the seven-day case total for last week also fell in all counties, with Cambria dropping from to 65 for the period ending March 4, down from 158 the week prior.
Bedford County's cases dropped by nearly half, from 60 to 33, with its positivity rate falling from 12.6% to 7.3%.
Somerset County was the only other county whose rate was 5.0% or lower, dropping from 7.4%, while Westmoreland County's positivity rate was close behind at 5.4%.
Indiana County reported 54 cases last week, down from 86 the week prior, while its positivity rate was 6.2%
Blair County's rate was also 6.2%.
Pennsylvania uses positivity rates as as an important barometer to track the spread of viruses, which more than 5% considered a "high" rate of transmission.
Pennsylvania's statewide average dipped below 5% last week.
Weekend cases
Cambria County added 41 cases over the weekend and one death to bring its total to 34,351 cases and 705 deaths since the pandemic began.
Somerset County added five cases.
Bedford County added 15 cases and one death, while Blair added 23 cases and two deaths.
Indiana, Clearfield and Centre counties also added two deaths.
Westmoreland County, which added 62 cases over the weekend, had six deaths.
