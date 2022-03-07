Coronavirus

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cambria County's positivity rate – the percentage of tests that are positive for COVID-19 – fell last week to 3.7%, the latest seven-day figures show.

That appears to be the lowest recorded rate for Cambria County since spring 2021 – before the delta variant and then omicron took hold in the area.

Across the region, the seven-day case total for last week also fell in all counties, with Cambria dropping from to 65 for the period ending March 4, down from 158 the week prior.

Bedford County's cases dropped by nearly half, from 60 to 33, with its positivity rate falling from 12.6% to 7.3%.

Somerset County was the only other county whose rate was 5.0% or lower, dropping from 7.4%, while Westmoreland County's positivity rate was close behind at 5.4%.

Indiana County reported 54 cases last week, down from 86 the week prior, while its positivity rate was 6.2%

Blair County's rate was also 6.2%.

Pennsylvania uses positivity rates as as an important barometer to track the spread of viruses, which more than 5% considered a "high" rate of transmission.

Pennsylvania's statewide average dipped below 5% last week.

Weekend cases

Cambria County added 41 cases over the weekend and one death to bring its total to 34,351 cases and 705 deaths since the pandemic began.

Somerset County added five cases.

Bedford County added 15 cases and one death, while Blair added 23 cases and two deaths.

Indiana, Clearfield and Centre counties also added two deaths.

Westmoreland County, which added 62 cases over the weekend, had six deaths.

David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TDDavidHurst and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.

COVID-19 by the numbers

Location New cases New deaths Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Population
Cambria 41 1 34351 26385 705 130192
Somerset 5 0 18621 25353 396 73447
Bedford 15 1 10905 22772 271 47888
Blair 23 2 29467 24187 598 121829
Indiana 20 2 17259 20529 346 84073
Clearfield 30 2 19126 24132 330 79255
Centre 30 2 34850 21461 344 162385
Westmoreland 62 6 79204 22701 1347 348899
Region 226 16 243783 23262 4337 1047968
Pennsylvania 1230 75 2764085 21591 43600 12801937

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you