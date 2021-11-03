covid

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Three new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday pushed Cambria County’s total above 400 deaths for every 100,000 residents.

That’s the most deaths by population for any western Pennsylvania county and the most for any county with a population above 100,000 people.

Only Juniata, Northumberland, Mifflin and Montour counties, all in the east-central part of the state, have had more deaths per 100,000.

Cambria’s three deaths were among 181 in Wednesday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

There were 27 COVID-19 deaths across the eight-county region, with all eight recording multiple deaths.

Blair County added six deaths; Westmoreland County added five; Somerset, Bedford and Indiana counties added three each; and Clearfield and Centre counties added two each.

After technical issues with the state system prevented officials from releasing COVID-19 case reports, the latest case totals were included in Wednesday’s report.

There were 3,819 new positives Wednesday, in addition to 6,426 from Monday’s and Tuesday’s reports, bringing the state’s totals to 1,575,184 cases and 31,711 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Cambria had 46 new cases Wednesday, Somerset had 61, Bedford had 17, Blair had 47, Indiana had 39, Clearfield had 35, Centre had 38 and Westmoreland had 181 new cases.

It appears the Philadelphia Department of Public Health did not update its vaccine report on Wednesday. Combining Wednesday’s state report with Philadelphia’s update from Tuesday show there are at least 7,437,367 Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccine providers have administered 16,149,888 doses, including 841,270 boosters.

As the push to get more people fully vaccinated continues, Highlands Health free medical clinic will return to SeniorLIFE Johnstown for a vaccine clinic on Friday.

The community event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the 401 Broad St. facility in Johnstown’s Cambria City section.

“This is an opportunity to provide vaccines for those who have not been vaccinated, but also to offer the second and third doses,” Highlands Health Executive Director Rosalie Danchanko said in a press release.

“Also, as part of the inoculation, pediatric vaccines will now be available for children ages 5 and up.”

The adult vaccines available are Pfizer and Moderna, first and second doses, and third-dose boosters.

Children will receive the newly FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine.

The clinic’s physicians will evaluate all participants and assure they receive the required vaccines and proper doses.

Preregistration is available on the clinic’s website, www.highlandshealthclinic.com.

COVID-19 by the numbers

Location New cases New deaths Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000 7-day new cases 7-day per 100,000 Population
Cambria 46 3 19,796 15,205 521 400 539 414 130,192
Somerset 61 3 10,807 14,714 257 350 261 355 73,447
Bedford 17 3 6,910 14,430 175 365 167 349 47,888
Blair 47 6 17,858 14,658 395 324 554 455 121,829
Indiana 39 3 9,222 10,969 234 278 249 296 84,073
Clearfield 35 2 11,414 14,402 199 251 259 327 79,255
Centre 38 2 20,796 12,807 246 151 275 169 162,385
Westmoreland 181 5 45,668 13,089 910 261 879 252 348,899
Region 464 27 142,471 13,595 2,937 280 3,183 304 1,047,968
Pennsylvania 3,183 181 1,575,184 12,304 31,711 248 26,543 207 12,801,937
