JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Three new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday pushed Cambria County’s total above 400 deaths for every 100,000 residents.
That’s the most deaths by population for any western Pennsylvania county and the most for any county with a population above 100,000 people.
Only Juniata, Northumberland, Mifflin and Montour counties, all in the east-central part of the state, have had more deaths per 100,000.
Cambria’s three deaths were among 181 in Wednesday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
There were 27 COVID-19 deaths across the eight-county region, with all eight recording multiple deaths.
Blair County added six deaths; Westmoreland County added five; Somerset, Bedford and Indiana counties added three each; and Clearfield and Centre counties added two each.
After technical issues with the state system prevented officials from releasing COVID-19 case reports, the latest case totals were included in Wednesday’s report.
There were 3,819 new positives Wednesday, in addition to 6,426 from Monday’s and Tuesday’s reports, bringing the state’s totals to 1,575,184 cases and 31,711 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Cambria had 46 new cases Wednesday, Somerset had 61, Bedford had 17, Blair had 47, Indiana had 39, Clearfield had 35, Centre had 38 and Westmoreland had 181 new cases.
It appears the Philadelphia Department of Public Health did not update its vaccine report on Wednesday. Combining Wednesday’s state report with Philadelphia’s update from Tuesday show there are at least 7,437,367 Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccine providers have administered 16,149,888 doses, including 841,270 boosters.
As the push to get more people fully vaccinated continues, Highlands Health free medical clinic will return to SeniorLIFE Johnstown for a vaccine clinic on Friday.
The community event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the 401 Broad St. facility in Johnstown’s Cambria City section.
“This is an opportunity to provide vaccines for those who have not been vaccinated, but also to offer the second and third doses,” Highlands Health Executive Director Rosalie Danchanko said in a press release.
“Also, as part of the inoculation, pediatric vaccines will now be available for children ages 5 and up.”
The adult vaccines available are Pfizer and Moderna, first and second doses, and third-dose boosters.
Children will receive the newly FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine.
The clinic’s physicians will evaluate all participants and assure they receive the required vaccines and proper doses.
Preregistration is available on the clinic’s website, www.highlandshealthclinic.com.
