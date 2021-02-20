Novel coronavirus cases continue to decline across the state, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health's update on Saturday.
The agency reported an additional 2,818 cases, which raised the commonwealth's total to 911,591, and 90 new deaths – one each in Cambria, Blair and Indiana counties.
Pennsylvania has recored 23,570 deaths since the virus entered the state.
Across the region, Cambria County saw 58 new cases; Blair, 24; Somerset, 16; Indiana, 6; and Bedford, 3.
To date there have been 3.8 million negative tests and the state department of health has rolled out roughly 1.4 million partial vaccinations and 479,797 full doses.
Since Friday there were 2,061 hospitalizations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and of that number 441 are in intensive care.
Most of the patients were 65 years of age or older, according to health officials.
Additionally, all counties in the area are out of the "substantial" category of the state department of health's Level of Community Transmission Table.
As of Saturday, Cambria reported a seven-day incidence rate per 100,000 residents of 64.5; Blair, 72.2; Somerset, 49; Indiana, 44; and Bedford, 43.9.
According to the chart, all of those counties now fall in the "moderate" designation of the table – most have remained in the "substantial" category since the end of October.
Those regions are also experiencing a decline in confirmed cases of the disease for the past seven days compared to the previous seven.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.