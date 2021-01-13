Fourteen new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday pushed Cambria County’s total above 300 deaths since March.
The nation hit another record-high number of deaths, with 4,327 deaths reported Wednesday by Johns Hopkins University.
Every county in the region had at least one new death among a near-record 349 deaths added statewide in the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s noon update.
New cases, on the other hand, remained fewer than 10,000 again, with 7,960 new positives bringing the state total to 741,389 COVID-19 cases. The seven-day average of new cases continued its downward trend, reaching 8,286 cases a day.
Cambria County added 64 cases and 14 deaths for a totals of 9,824 cases and 307 deaths.
Somerset County added 60 cases and four deaths to reach 5,762 cases and 117 deaths.
Bedford County added 17 cases and three deaths to reach 3,289 cases and 103 deaths.
Blair County topped 9,000 cases, adding 101 cases and two deaths to reach 9,026 cases and 196 deaths.
Indiana County added 30 cases and three deaths to reach 4,416 cases and 136 deaths.
Clearfield County added 57 cases and one death to reach 4,940 cases and 60 deaths.
Centre County added 133 cases and four deaths to reach 9,973 cases and 162 deaths.
Westmoreland County topped 500 deaths, adding 277 cases and 11 deaths to reach 22,510 cases and 502 deaths.
Deaths included in the department’s daily updates are those received the previous day. Most occurred over the previous few days. On Jan. 5, a record 368 COVID-19 deaths were added and there have been more than 300 deaths in other reports.
But the state dashboard reconciles death totals according to the actual date of death. It shows deaths peaked in December. There were 218 COVID-19 deaths on Dec. 18 and Dec. 20, with multiple days with 200-plus deaths.
