JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cambria and Westmoreland counties added two COVID-19 deaths Thursday, while the state extended its trend of 3,000 or more daily cases another day.

Cambria County now has 448 deaths due to the virus since spring 2020 and saw its case total reach 11,798.

That includes 33 new cases reported Thursday, according to the Department of Health.

Only two other counties in the region added deaths: Westmoreland and Clearfied.

Westmoreland's two additional deaths brought its total to 792.

Clearfield now has 164 since the pandemic's arrival.

Cases are now surging due to a Delta variant of COVID-19, which the Centers for Disease Control officials say is more contagious than the earlier form of the virus.

Among the rest of the area's counties, Somerset County added 26 cases to reach 8,406.

Bedford added 10 cases and now has 4,954 total over the past 17 months.

Indiana added 27 cases.

Clearfield added 16 cases.

Centre added 28 cases.

Westmoreland County recorded 98 additional cases.

Pennsylvania added 3,333 cases statewide, marking the third day out of four of at least 3,000 cases reported.

By comparison, the state was averaging just over 1,000 cases daily July 26 – one month earlier.

The increase comes as Gov Tom Wolf called on state lawmakers to return to Harrisburg to pass a statewide school mask requirement for K-12 schools and child care centers.

With Wolf's executive "emergency" powers were curtailed this year due to a GOP-pushed state Constitutional amendment, meaning schools are now in control of deciding whether some or all children should wear masks this fall.

"It is clear that action is needed to ensure children are safe as they return to school," he said.

David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TDDavidHurst and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.

COVID-19 by the numbers

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. On Aug. 26, 2021, the department added 3,333 new cases, including 27 additional deaths.

Location New cases New deaths Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000 7-day new cases 7-day per 100,000 Population
Cambria 33 2 15,361 11,798 448 344 179 137 130,192
Somerset 26 0 8,406 11,445 219 298 127 173 73,447
Bedford 10 0 4,954 10,345 144 301 69 144 47,888
Blair 24 0 13,937 11,439 346 284 165 135 121,829
Indiana 27 0 6,803 8,091 182 216 119 142 84,073
Clearfield 16 1 9,139 11,531 164 207 151 191 79,255
Centre 28 0 17,516 10,786 230 142 159 98 162,385
Westmoreland 98 2 36,252 10,390 792 227 696 199 348,899
Region 262 5 112,368 10,722 2,520 240 1,665 159 1,047,968
Pennsylvania 3,333 27 1,284,532 10,033 28,158 220 19,648 153 12,801,937

