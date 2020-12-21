Cambria County topped 8,000 COVID-19 cases and 200 deaths with Monday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
There were 107 new cases and three additional deaths recorded Monday, bringing Cambria’s totals to 8,065 COVID-19 cases and 201 deaths since the pandemic struck Pennsylvania in March.
Somerset County also had more than 100 new cases Monday, adding 116 among 7,887 new cases statewide.
There were 57 new deaths reported Monday, bringing the state’s totals to 563,589 cases 13,981 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Elsewhere in the region, Bedford County had 29 new cases, Blair County had 98, Indiana County had 29, Clearfield County had 63, Center County had 44 and Westmoreland County had 361 new cases.
Blair County also had three new deaths and Indiana and Westmoreland counties each added one death.
