Cambria County added nine new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday to top 400 since the pandemic hit Pennsylvania in March.
The local cases were among 735 additional positive cases statewide, bringing the total 125,579, the Department of Health reported.
Tuesday’s report included a two-day total of 208 cases from Philadelphia, which had not submitted data to the state in time for Monday’s update, the department said.
Allegheny County reported just 45 cases Tuesday, its lowest report since June 25. Last month’s state coronavirus surge in Pennsylvania was partially tied to Allegheny County’s numbers, which topped 200 new cases on 10 different days in July.
Somerset and Indiana counties had no additional cases and Bedford, Blair and Clearfield counties each added one new case Tuesday.
There were no additional deaths in local counties among 31 statewide, bringing the state total to 7,499 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
There have been 402 cases and three deaths in Cambria County, 143 cases and three deaths in Somerset County, 155 cases and four deaths in Bedford County, 355 cases and eight deaths in Blair County, 195 cases and one death in Clearfield County and 359 cases and eight deaths in Indiana County.
