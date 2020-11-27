Cambria County topped 4,000 COVID-19 cases Friday, as the state added 7,360 new cases, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported.
One death each in Bedford and Blair counties were among 21 new deaths on Friday.
Cambria County recorded 146 new cases Friday to reach 4,014 cases since the pandemic hit the region in March.
Elsewhere in the region, Blair County had 173 new cases, Somerset County had 72, Bedford County had 79, Indiana County had 42, Clearfield County had 33, Centre County had 97 and Westmoreland County had 263 new COVID-19 cases.
The state totals are now 343,614 cases and 10,234 deaths related to COVID-19.
Hospitalizations related to the coronavirus pandemic set a record high for the 17th consecutive day, according to the COVID Tracking Project.
In Pennsylvania, 4,114 were hospitalized, with 864 under intensive care and 445 on ventilators. Combining Cambria and Blair counties, there are 190 hospitalized, with 27 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units and 21 on ventilators.
