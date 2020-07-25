COVID-19 by the numbers

Pennsylvania had more than 105,000 cases and more than 7,100 deaths connected to the coronavirus outbreak as of Friday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 999,377

• ​Positive tests: 105,571

• Deaths: 7,101

• Recovered: 75%

Southwestern counties:

• Cambria: 205 positives, 12,861 negatives (3 deaths)

• Somerset: 106 positives, 5,125 negatives (2 deaths)

• Bedford: 112 positives, 2,361 negatives (4 deaths)

• Blair: 165 positives, 8,833 negatives (2 deaths)

• Indiana: 193 positives, 4,834 negatives (6 deaths)

• Clearfield: 110 positives, 3,433 negatives (0 deaths)

• Westmoreland: 1,252 positives, 26,377 negatives (42 deaths)

• Allegheny: 7,015 positives, 96,292 negatives (216 deaths)

• Beaver: 1,084 positives, 9,916 negatives (82 deaths)

• Butler: 535 positives, 10,646 negatives (14 deaths)

• Centre: 306 positives, 7,465 negatives (9 deaths)

• Fayette: 301 positives, 7,782 negatives (4 deaths)

• Greene: 94 positives, 2,229 negatives (0 deaths)

• Washington: 637 positives, 13,201 negatives (10 deaths)

Hardest-hit counties:

• Philadelphia: 24,630 positives, 147,956 negatives (1,665 deaths)

• Montgomery: 9,385 positives, 79,630 negatives (844 deaths)

• Delaware: 8,140 positives, 52,750 negatives (679 deaths)

• Bucks: 6,614 positives, 51,036 negatives (574 deaths)

• Lancaster: 5,228 positives, 42,939 negatives (400 deaths)

• Berks: 4,977 positives, 26,538 negatives (362 deaths)

• Chester: 4,532 positives, 39,443 negatives (339 deaths)

• Lehigh: 4,624 positives, 34,097 negatives (334 deaths)

• Northampton: 3,703 positives, 32,095 negatives (289 deaths)

• Lackawanna: 1,845 positives, 16,452 negatives (212 deaths)

• Luzerne: 3,107 positives, 26,890 negatives (183 deaths)

• Dauphin: 2,499 positives, 24,060 negatives (152 deaths)

• Monroe: 1,539 positives, 14,115 negatives (120 deaths)

Estimated case counts by age group:

• Ages 0-9: 1,800.

• Ages 10-19: 5,100.

• Ages 20-29: 17,000.

• Ages 30-39: 16,000.

• Ages 40-49: 14,500.

• Ages 50-59: 16,800.

• Ages 60-69: 13,400.

• Ages 70-79: 8,700.

• Ages 80-89: 7,400.

• Ages 90-99: 4,500.

• Ages 100+: 229.

Estimated case counts by gender:

• Female: 58,100 cases.

• Male: 46,600 cases.

• Not reported: 817.

Estimated case counts by ethnicity:

• Black: 14,400 cases.

• White: 34,100 cases.

• Asian: 1,500 cases.

• Other: 1,000 cases.

• Not reported: 54,600 cases.

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx