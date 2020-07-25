Cambria County has topped 200 COVID-19 cases with a one-day record 14 new cases reported in Friday’s Department of Health update.
All area counties had at least one new case among 1,213 reported statewide.
Somerset County recorded its second death Friday among 22 additional deaths associated with COVID-19 across Pennsylvania.
State totals are now 105,571 cases and 7,101 deaths, the health department reports.
There have been 18,991 cases confirmed in residents of nursing and personal care homes and 3,737 cases among employees of the homes. COVID-19 has been associated with 4,844 resident deaths in the homes. The health department estimates 7,827 health care workers have tested positive.
Cambria County’s 12 new cases represent the highest one-day total since the first cases were reported in March, and the state’s 1,213 new cases were the most since May 10.
Elsewhere in the region, Somerset County added one new case, Bedford County added three, Blair County added eight, Clearfield County added three, Fayette and Indiana counties added seven each and Westmoreland County added 18.
Since the pandemic hit Pennsylvania in March, there have been 205 cases of COVID-19 and three deaths in Cambria County, 106 cases and two deaths in Somerset County, 112 cases and four deaths in Bedford County, 165 cases and two deaths in Blair County, 110 cases and no deaths in Clearfield County, 301 cases and four deaths in Fayette County, 193 cases and six deaths in Indiana County and 1,252 cases and 42 deaths in Westmoreland County.
From March 23, when Cambria County reported its first COVID-19 positive test, it took 15 weeks to reach 100 cases on July 7. It took less than three weeks to add a second 100 cases.
There have been 18,991 cases confirmed in residents of nursing and personal care homes and 3,737 cases among employees of the homes. COVID-19 has been associated with 4,844 resident deaths in the homes.
The health department estimates 7,827 health care workers have tested positive.
Despite the increased cases on Friday, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said there is some subsidence in the wave that socked the Pittsburgh region recently. The Philadelphia region, however, is now experiencing a new uptick.
Levine and Gov. Tom Wolf were responding to questions about what it will take to fully reopen bars and restaurants.
“We are going to be looking at trends, and right now, unfortunately, the trends are still going up,” Levine said during a press event in Lancaster. “Things seem to have stabilized – we are going to watch that – in the southwest, but we are having significant increases in the southeast.”
Over the past week, Allegheny County added 1,019 new COVID-19 cases, but that was fewer than the 1,412 confirmed over the prior seven days, the health department reported.
But hospitalizations continue to rise in the Pittsburgh region.
An average of 168 people a day were hospitalized for COVID-19 complications over the past week in Allegheny County, compared to 122 a day over the previous week.
Locally, the summer resurgence continues, as shown by new case reports.
Total cases have increased by 66% in two weeks in both Cambria and Blair counties. Indiana County case counts are up by 60% and Somerset County’s are up 45% in two weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.