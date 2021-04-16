Cambria County topped 13,000 COVID-19 cases Friday, with a rising number of COVID-19 tests coming back positive across Pennsylvania and in all local counties.
There were 5,650 new COVID-19 cases and 56 additional deaths recorded across Pennsylvania, Friday’s Department of Health midday update showed – bringing the state totals to 1,098,502 cases and 25,622 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Nearly one in 10 COVID-19 tests were positive for the coronavirus infection over the past seven days, the state’s Early Warning Monitoring System dashboard showed. The statewide positivity rate was 9.6%, up from 9.5% over the previous seven days.
Cambria County showed a 9.1% positivity rate, jumping from 6.8% over the previous seven days.
Somerset County had 8.7% positivity, up from 5.2%.
Bedford County had 12.9% positivity, up from 6.9%.
Blair County had 9.6% positivity, up from 8.7%.
The positivity percentages, along with case counts, hospitalization rates and incidence by population are factors used to determine reopening plans and mitigation efforts, the health department website says.
Meanwhile, more than 41% of eligible Pennsylvanians have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Friday’s update showed.
There have been 6,885,169 total vaccine doses administered and 2,637,654 people are fully vaccinated. Another 1,877,275 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
An average of more than 100,000 people a day received vaccinations over the past seven days.
Cambria County added 47 cases with no additional deaths on Friday, bringing the county totals to 13,003 cases and 412 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic struck in March 2020.
Somerset County added 18 cases with no deaths to reach 7,238 cases and 193 deaths.
Bedford County added 21 cases with no deaths to reach 4,137 cases and 130 deaths.
Blair County added 83 cases with no deaths to reach 11,821 cases and 317 deaths.
Indiana County added nine cases with no deaths to reach 5,701 cases and 165 deaths.
Clearfield County added 47 cases and one death to reach 7,761 cases and 132 deaths.
Centre County added 63 cases and two deaths to reach 15,591 cases and 215 deaths.
Westmoreland County added 166 cases and one death to reach 31,319 cases and 720 deaths.
