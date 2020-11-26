Cambria County tied the all-time high reported instances of COVID-19 Thursday with 214 additional cases, which increased the area’s total to 3,868.
The county added six new deaths from Wednesday as well, which made the total 57 since the start of the pandemic.
Across the state, there were 8,425 new cases and 118 additional deaths.
Pennsylvania now has a total of 336,254 occurrences of the disease and 10,213 deaths.
Regionally, Somerset County had 88 new cases and reported no new deaths; Bedford, 63 and one death; Blair, 115 and three deaths; and Indiana, 81 and two deaths.
Westmoreland County was the hardest hit in the area, with more than 250 new cases and seven new deaths reported.
To date, there have been 2,765,229 negative tests as Pennsylvania continues to see a significant increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Cambria County remains in the “substantial” category of the state health department’s community transmission table with an incident rate of 578.5 per 100,000 residents in the last seven days.
That’s more than double what was reported by health officials last week.
The PCR percent positivity for the last seven days has also increased to 15.3%.
State officials strongly encourage residents to avoid crowds and wear a mask when in public to help slow the spread of the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.