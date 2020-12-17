COVID-19 by the numbers

COVID-19 by the numbers

Pennsylvania had almost 520,000 cases and more than 13,000 deaths connected to the coronavirus pandemic as of Wednesday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 3,086,059

• Positive tests: 519,369

• Deaths: 13,168

• Recovered: 59%

Southwestern counties:

• Cambria: 7,437 positives, 34,586 negatives (170 deaths)

• Somerset: 3,635 positives, 16,095 negatives (42 deaths)

• Bedford: 2,509 positives, 7,411 negatives (72 deaths)

• Blair: 6,551 positives, 29,069 negatives (122 deaths)

• Indiana: 3,502 positives, 14,437 negatives (82 deaths)

• Clearfield: 3,039 positives, 13,742 negatives (31 deaths)

• Westmoreland: 15,148 positives, 69,215 negatives (317 deaths)

• Allegheny: 43,007 positives, 283,498 negatives (741 deaths)

• Beaver: 6,593 positives, 34,702 negatives (203 deaths)

• Butler: 7,036 positives, 36,691 negatives (136 deaths)

• Centre: 7,919 positives, 50,619 negatives (113 deaths)

• Fayette: 4,964 positives, 25,778 negatives (50 deaths)

• Greene: 1,207 positives, 6,695 negatives (9 deaths)

• Washington: 7,018 positives, 40,458 negatives (103 deaths)

Other hard-hit counties:

• Philadelphia: 78,231 positives, 438,271 negatives (2,254 deaths)

• Montgomery: 29,656 positives, 243,366 negatives (1,025 deaths)

• Delaware: 25,218 positives, 168,988 negatives (864 deaths)

• Bucks: 25,183 positives, 166,046 negatives (811 deaths)

• Lancaster: 23,025 positives, 131,427 negatives (628 deaths)

• Berks: 19,047 positives, 87,193 negatives (502 deaths)

• Chester: 16,696 positives, 139,664 negatives (444 deaths)

• Lehigh: 16,105 positives, 96,258 negatives (434 deaths)

• Luzerne: 13,883 positives, 73,879 negatives (389 deaths)

• Northampton: 13,151 positives, 89,050 negatives (370 deaths)

• Dauphin: 11,312 positives, 71,911 negatives (258 deaths)

• Lackawanna: 6,862 positives, 50,014 negatives (253 deaths)

• Monroe: 4,871 positives, 36,860 negatives (179 deaths)

Case counts by age group:

• Ages 0-9: 14,849.

• Ages 10-19: 45,726.

• Ages 20-29: 93,555.

• Ages 30-39: 78,013.

• Ages 40-49: 70,764.

• Ages 50-59: 79,090.

• Ages 60-69: 62,195.

• Ages 70-79: 37,455

• Ages 80-89: 24,652.

• Ages 90-99: 12,233.

• Ages 100+: 611.

Case counts by gender:

• Female: 279,317 cases.

• Male: 237,242 cases.

• Not reported: 2,710 cases.

Estimated case counts by ethnicity:

• Black: 52,240 cases.

• White: 237,917 cases.

• Asian: 9,248 cases.

• Other: 4,657 cases.

• Not reported: 215,307 cases.

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.