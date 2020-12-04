Cambria County’s 275 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and the state’s 11,763 cases were both records, the Pennsylvania Department of Health report shows.
Friday’s report pushed Cambria County’s total above 5,000 cases, reaching 5,209 cases since the pandemic struck the region in March.
Somerset, Blair, Centre, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties had triple-digit increases Friday.
Cambria County also reported a record 13 new deaths, bringing the county total to 89 deaths associated with COVID-19.
Clearfield County was the only one in the region with no new deaths on Friday.
There were 169 new deaths reported statewide, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 398,600 cases and 11,113 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Hospitalizations also continue to surge, with 5,230 COVID-19 patients in hospitals statewide. The health department’s early warning dashboard shows an average of 4,759 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized over the past seven days, up more than 1,000 a day from the previous seven days’ average of 3,766 patients a day.
There are 1,065 COVID-19 patients under intensive care and 596 on ventilators Friday.
• Cambria County hospitals have 89 COVID-19 patients, including 12 in ICUs and eight on ventilators. There are only three ICU beds available in the county.
• Somerset County added 106 COVID-19 cases and one death. The county’s hospitals have 35 hospitalized, with seven in ICUs and three on ventilators.
• Bedford County added 54 cases and four deaths. The county’s hospital has 15 COVID-19 patients.
• Blair County added 118 cases and five deaths. The county’s hospitals have 142 hospitalized, including 22 in ICUs and 25 on ventilators.
• Indiana County added 88 cases and three deaths. The county’s hospital has 30 hospitalized, including seven in the ICU and five on ventilators.
• Clearfield County added 114 new cases. The county’s hospitals have 32 hospitalized, including eight in ICUs and five on ventilators. Clearfield County has no ICU beds and only five medical-surgical beds available.
• Centre County added 118 cases and five deaths. The county’s hospital has 43 hospitalized, including three in ICUs and one on a ventilator.
• Westmoreland County added 402 COVID-19 cases and four deaths. The county’s hospitals have 137 hospitalized, including 18 in ICUs and 10 on ventilators.
