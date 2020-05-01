Cambria, Somerset, Blair and Bedford counties are not among the 24 counties scheduled for partial reopening of businesses next week.
The counties are: Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Venango, and Warren.
The move represents balancing economic benefits and public health risks, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday. The counties in the Department of Heath's northwest and north-central regions of the state will move from red to yellow beginning at 12:01 a.m., Friday, May 8.
“Over the past two months, Pennsylvanians in every corner of our commonwealth have acted collectively to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Wolf said in a press release. “We have seen our new case numbers stabilize statewide and while we still have areas where outbreaks are occurring, we also have many areas that have few or no new cases.”
The 24 counties were deemed ready to move to a reopening – or yellow phase – because of low per-capita case counts, the ability to conduct contact tracing and testing and appropriate population density to contain community spread, the press release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.