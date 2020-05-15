It might have a different feel this year, but a scholarship program recognizing the talents of area young women will still be presented.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Cambria-Somerset Outstanding Young Woman Scholarship Program has been rescheduled for Aug. 29 at Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center in Richland Township.
Twenty-eight high school juniors – 14 from Cambria County and 14 from Somerset County – will be vying for scholarship money.
Scholarship, interview, performing arts, aerobic fitness, and presence and presentation are all weighted equally in selecting the program’s winners.
During this downtime organizers are continuing to work with the girls to keep them engaged and prepared for the program.
“People don’t realize that leading up to the program we have about a month or so worth of rehearsals where the girls learn their fitness and presence routines and they really form friendships with the other girls in the program,” said Kristina Marinkovich, program chairwoman.
“We like to provide a guest speaker at each of those rehearsals so they can learn more about the college application process and how to keep their bodies healthy, different things like that.”
She said she’s been able to provide the girls on a weekly basis guest speakers who they can interact with through Zoom meetings.
“We recently had an aesthetician who owns her own business in Greensburg talk with them about skin care and makeup,” Marinkovich said.
“We also had Miss Pennsylvania USA Victoria Piekut talk to them about her journey through pageantry along with being a businesswoman owning her own boutique in Greensburg.”
Girls also had the opportunity to speak with Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier.
“She shared with them the challenges she’s had to endure and how staying true to herself led to the success she’s had not only promoting herself, but as a woman in science,” Marinkovich said.
Speakers lined up include Lynne McQuillan, owner of Just Breathe; Victoria Bechtold Kush, a lawyer and past OYW participant and winner; and Maggi Thorne from “American Ninja Warrior.”
“The girls are grateful for this opportunity,” Marinkovich said. “Someone told me it’s an escape for an hour or so and you forget that you’re confined at home. We’re making the best out of a not so good situation.”
Marinkovich said this time also is allowing girls to hone in on their interviewing skills.
“In the past we didn’t have as much time as we would have liked to dedicate to practicing interviews, but now they already have had one mock interview down and they’ll have three more, so they’ll have four mock interviews before the program,” she said. “These are skills they can use the rest of their lives.”
Marinkovich said for this class of young women, she hopes they take away that even in these tough times they were still able to find the positive.
“We just can’t cancel this because the girls raise scholarship dollars through program ad sales; they’ve worked hard to collect this money and it’s theirs to be won,” she said.
For more information, visit www.cambriasomersetoyw.org.
