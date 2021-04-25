Four of the region's counties, including Cambria, added at least one COVID-19 death Sunday, according to the state Department of Health.
But the per-week averages for each county remained the same over the past week, totals show.
Cambria County added one death Sunday and three over the past week to bring its death count to 415.
Somerset County now has 196 total deaths since March 2020, after adding one death Sunday while Bedford County remains at 196 total.
Blair County's two new COVID-19 deaths last week put its total at 319 and Clearfield, which also added one death Sunday, is now at 135.
Westmoreland County is now at 736 deaths, two of them added Sunday.
Vaccination totals
The number of people who have received vaccinations in Cambria County is now approaching 50,000.
A total of 49,936 people have received one or more doses of the COVID-19 shots – or 38%.
That includes 38,181 people considered fully vaccinated.
Somerset County's total has now reached 24,620, including people who have received one or all doses.
That represents 33% of the county's population.
Blair County's vaccinations are also at 33% of the county's 121,000 residents.
Indiana County, with 24,620 people receiving one or more doses, reached 30% as of Sunday.
Bedford County, with 7,763 people fully vaccinated and 4,317 receiving one dose, is at 24%.
Pennsylvania's total is now at more than 7.9 million vaccine doses administered.
The state is at more than 1.5 million positive cases since March 2020, while recording 25,988 deaths.
