Cambria County’s 10 COVID-19 deaths and Somerset County’s seven were among 215 deaths and 6,047 new cases statewide Friday in Pennsylvania Department of Health’s midday update.
The report brings state totals to 754,611 cases and 18,957 deaths since the pandemic hit Pennsylvania in March.
Every county in the region had at least one death reported Friday.
Westmoreland added seven deaths, Blair added five deaths, Indiana and Clearfield each added two deaths and Centre and Bedford each added one death.
Cambria, with 101 cases, and Westmoreland, with 153, were the region’s only counties with triple-digit increases.
Somerset added 62 cases, Blair added 86, Bedford, 16; Indiana, 24, Clearfield, 40; and Centre 37 new cases.
Friday’s report features data collected on Thursday. It’s the state’s fewest new cases for any weekday since the Dec. 1 report of 5,676 new cases from Monday, Nov. 30.
