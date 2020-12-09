Cambria and Somerset counties reported a combined 10 new deaths on Wednesday, among 220 additional deaths statewide attributed to COVID-19.
The Department of Health’s midday update showed 8,703 additional positive cases of COVID-19 statewide. It brings Pennsylvania totals to 445,317 cases and 1,762 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Cambria County added 153 cases and seven deaths to bring the county totals to 6,278 cases and 116 deaths.
Somerset County added 59 cases and three deaths to reach 2,242 cases and 27 deaths.
Bedford County topped 2,000 total cases, adding 102 new cases and one death for a total of 2,061 cases and 55 deaths.
Blair County added 136 cases and two deaths to reach 5,423 cases and 94 deaths.
Indiana County added 50 cases and four deaths to reach 3,094 cases and 62 deaths.
Clearfield County added 59 cases and one death to reach 2,420 cases and 23 deaths.
Centre County added 100 cases and four deaths to reach 7,076 cases and 85 deaths.
Westmoreland County added 197 cases and 15 deaths to reach 11,864 cases and 265 deaths.
Hospitalizations continued to increase, with nearly 300 more COVID-19 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals on Wednesday. Totals are 5,852 inpatients, including 1,191 in intensive care units and 675 using ventilators or breathing machines.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,300 since the end of September.
Across Cambria, Somerset, Bedford and Blair counties, hospitalizations dropped slightly, from 289 inpatients on Tuesday to 285 on Wednesday. There was one fewer patient in the ICUs, but one more using a ventilator.
There have been 40,983 residents and 7,835 employees of nursing homes and personal care homes infected by coronavirus, with 7,215 residents’ deaths associated with COVID-19.
The state estimates more than 16,000 health care workers have been infected.
