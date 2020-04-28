Cambria and Somerset counties added one positive coronavirus case apiece Tuesday among the 1,214 tallied statewide, Department of Health officials said.
While no new deaths were reported in either county, the statewide total grew by 119, taking the death toll to 1,716.
Both totals, including 1,214 additional positive cases, were released Tuesday and often include cases and deaths from over the weekend that were reported to the state during the week by local health departments.
Last Tuesday, the state reported 360 deaths.
“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.
“We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and front line responders.”
Cambria County now stands at 22 cases, while Somerset rose to 26. Bedford County also added one case, bringing its total to 22. Across the region, Westmoreland County added six new cases, bringing its count to 383. Clearfield, Fayette and Blair counties totals all remained unchanged, state figures showed.
Across Pennsylvania, there are 165,824 patients who have tested negative to date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.