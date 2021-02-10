Cambria, Somerset, Bedford and Blair counties had a combined total of fewer than 100 COVID-19 cases Wednesday as the statewide report continues to ease.
There were 3,378 new cases and 125 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Wednesday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. It brings the state's totals to 880,291 cases and 22,745 deaths.
It is the 11th consecutive daily report with fewer than 5,000 cases statewide.
Although the rolling seven-day average has leveled off with less than 4,000 cases a day, that’s more than double the 1,663 average in April at the height of the pandemic’s initial surge.
• Cambria County recorded 53 new cases and one death for totals of 11,179 cases and 376 deaths since the pandemic struck in March.
• Somerset County added 12 cases and two deaths to reach 6,482 cases and 186 deaths.
• Bedford County added 10 cases with no additional deaths to reach 3,718 cases and 126 deaths.
• Blair County added 20 new cases and four deaths to reach 10,292 cases and 283 deaths.
• Indiana County added 11 cases and one death to reach 4,911 cases and 152 deaths.
• Clearfield County added 30 cases with no additional deaths to reach 5,885 cases and 110 deaths.
• Centre County added 43 cases and two deaths to reach 12,000 cases and 202 deaths.
• Westmoreland County added 84 cases and three deaths to reach 25,516 cases and 645 deaths.
