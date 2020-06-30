COVID-19 by the numbers

Pennsylvania has seen nearly 86,000 confirmed cases with more than 6,600 deaths connected to the coronavirus outbreak as of Monday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 666,901

• ​Positive tests: 85,988

• Deaths: 6,614

• Recovered: 78%

Southwestern counties:

• Cambria: 78 positives, 7,490 negatives (3 deaths)

• Somerset: 61 positives, 3,497 negatives (1 death)

• Bedford: 81 positives, 1,459 negatives (3 deaths)

• Blair: 72 positives, 5,521 negatives (1 death)

• Indiana: 104 positives, 2,908 negatives (6 deaths)

• Clearfield: 72 positives, 2,243 negatives (0 deaths)

• Westmoreland: 640 positives, 17,130 negatives (38 deaths)

• Allegheny: 2,651 positives, 53,567 negatives (183 deaths)

• Beaver: 651 positives, 6,089 negatives (78 deaths)

• Butler: 302 positives, 6,499 negatives (13 deaths)

• Centre: 201 positives, 4,149 negatives (7 deaths)

• Fayette: 112 positives, 4,824 negatives (4 deaths)

• Greene: 39 positives, 1,229 negatives (0 deaths)

• Washington: 216 positives, 7,572 negatives (6 deaths)

Hardest-hit counties:

• Philadelphia: 21,512 positives, 102,320 negatives (1,595 deaths)

• Montgomery: 8,413 positives, 57,131 negatives (798 deaths)

• Delaware: 7,170 positives, 35,794 negatives (653 deaths)

• Bucks: 5,729 positives, 35,497 negatives (563 deaths)

• Berks: 4,521 positives, 19,082 negatives (350 deaths)

• Lancaster: 4,414 positives, 29,125 negatives (356 deaths)

• Lehigh: 4,220 positives, 23,695 negatives (294 deaths)

• Chester: 3,677 positives, 25,819 negatives (323 deaths)

• Northampton: 3,407 positives, 22,900 negatives (266 deaths)

• Luzerne: 2,906 positives, 23,695 negatives (177 deaths)

• Monroe: 1,409 positives, 10,141 negatives (108 deaths)

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx