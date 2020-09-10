Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties each logged four new COVID-19 cases among 587 added to the state total in Thursday’s update by the Department of Health.
There were 15 new deaths reported, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 141,877 cases and 7,820 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the state in March.
Centre County’s surge continued, with 55 new cases Thursday, second only to Philadelphia, with 71 additional positive tests.
Across the local region, Blair County added two new cases, Indiana County had six and Westmoreland County had 11 new cases.
There were no additional deaths reported in this region Thursday, but Blair County’s 10th long-term care home death was added Wednesday. One death was added Monday to the Blair County total, which stands at 13.
The state estimates 82% of COVID-19 patients have recovered, which is more than 116,000 people.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.