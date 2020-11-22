Cambria County added eight COVID-19 deaths and 326 cases over the weekend while neighboring Somerset County added 280 positives during a weekend when two of its state prisons added at least 150 cases, state data show.
Continuing what has become an almost daily, record-setting pace, cases continued surging across the region and state over the weekend, with 13,853 cases added in Pennsylvania over the past two days.
Cambria County crossed the 3,000 case mark Sunday to hit 3,203 cases.
The county now has 40 deaths – 17 of them occurring over the past seven days.
Most of the fatalities have involved people 65 and older – those most at risk for virus complications – and a high percentage of that total has also involved long-term care home residents who have medical histories, Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said last week.
Somerset County now has 1,445 cases – up by 546 in the past week. The county added four deaths this week to reach nine total, but none were reported over the weekend, state figures show.
Somerset's case load has grown, in part, due to a sharp rise in cases at SCI-Laurel Highlands and SCI-Somerset, which now have added approximately 250 new positive inmate cases over the past week.
Bedford County added 81 cases over the weekend and now has 1,194 total. The county's percentage of positive cases is now at nearly 23%, up from 19.7% a week earlier.
Blair County is now at 3,353 cases after adding 248 between Saturday and Sunday's numbers. Three additional deaths were reported, giving the county 52 since March. Twelve of them occurred over the past week.
Clearfield County also added two deaths over the weekend. Its total caseload jumped by 130, while Indiana County's grew by 109 to reach 2,171 cases.
Positivity rates
The Department of Health's latest positivity rates showed most of the area's counties continue seeing a higher percentage of their tests return positive.
Cambria County's rate hit 15.3% for the seven-day period ending Nov. 19.
By comparison, just 8.5% of people tested had a positive result a week earlier.
Somerset County's positivity figure went from 11.6% to 13.2%.
Blair County went from 9.6% to 14.3%, while Indiana County was at 17.7%
Juniata County's positivity rate is the state's highest at 26.4%, meaning approximately one in four residents tested for the virus are positive, according to test result. Bedford County is second at 22.8%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.