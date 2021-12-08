Pennsylvania added 6,699 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday – with Cambria County adding 96 of them.
The county was also one of three in the area to add two more deaths, joining Somerset and Indiana counties.
Cambria now has 23,461 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Somerset added 49 new cases on Wednesday and now has 12,817.
Bedford County crossed the 8,000-case mark with 31 new cases and also added one death to reach 201 since the onset of the pandemic.
Blair County had one new death and 107 new cases. Indiana County added 60 cases. Centre County added 125 cases.
Centre and Clearfield were the only counties in the region that did not report new deaths on Wednesday.
Westmoreland County added 342 cases and three deaths.
Statewide, there are 4,317 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that total, 896 patients are in the intensive care unit.
Ninety-one new deaths were reported Wednesday, increasing the state’s total to 34,198.
The recent growth in hospitalizations now has the state’s 14-day average on the upswing this week after it had started to level off in November.
State and federal health officials are urging the public to continue methods proven to reduce the risk of catching COVID-19, including vaccinations, masking and social distancing, when needed.
Those who develop mild to moderate symptoms are encouraged to get tested quickly to enable residents to receive antibody treatments effective at preventing the virus from causing more serious health issues and hospitalizations.
