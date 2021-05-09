Five of the region's counties lost residents over the weekend to COVID-19 complications, including Cambria and Somerset, the state Department of Health reported Sunday.
Somerset County reported two deaths, bringing its total to 205 since the pandemic's arrival last spring.
Cambria County added one, taking its total to 421, while Blair County added three and now stands at 329 deaths.
Indiana and Westmoreland counties both added one death and are now at 173 and 748 deaths, respectively.
Among new positive cases reported:
• Cambria County added 60 cases Saturday and 11 on Sunday for a total of 71 combined.
• Somerset County added 28 cases Saturday and five on Sunday for 33.
• Indiana County added 25 cases Saturday and another 11 on Sunday for 36 combined.
• Blair added 72 combined cases, 51 on Saturday and 21 on Sunday.
• Bedford added nine cases Saturday and eight on Sunday for 17 combined.
• Clearfield added 24 cases Saturday and nine Sunday for a total of 33 across the two days.
The region's totals since the onset of the pandemic are: Cambria 14,074; Somerset 7,722; Indiana 6,100; Bedford 4,446; Blair 12,899; Clearfield 8,360; Westmoreland 32,775.
Cambria County added three deaths over the past week, while Somerset added four, state totals show.
While Indiana and Westmoreland counties added two, Blair led the region with six over the past week.
Bedford added just one fatality.
The state now stands at 26,543 deaths since the virus' arrival, with more than 1.1 million total cases over the same span.
Vaccinations
With 43,360 people fully vaccinated and another 9,445 people with one dose received, Cambria County's percentage of vaccinated residents remained at 40% as of Sunday.
Approximately 1,000 people received a vaccine over the past seven days, which is a drop-off for at least the second straight week, state figures show.
Blair County has 43,555 people fully vaccinated, and with partially vaccinated people included, has now reached 36% this week.
Somerset County and Clearfield are also at 36%, while Indiana and Bedford are at 33% and 27%, respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.