JHOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Most of the region’s counties saw their 7-day COVID-19 case figures continue to dip last week.
And Cambria, Somerset, Blair and Indiana counties all saw their positivity rates drop below 10%, state Department of Health figures show.
Cambria County saw its cases fall from 244 to 158 last week, while its rate of positive tests declined from 10.4% to 7%.
The rate ranked as the lowest in the area.
Somerset County’s weekly total fell by 19 cases and its positivity rate dropped from 8.2% to 7.3%, while Blair County dropped by 183 cases.
The county logged 141 cases last week, compared to 324 just one week prior.
Its positivity rate also saw a sharp drop, from 14.2% to 7.7%.
Bedford County was the lone county to add additional cases – albeit just by 5 cases – last week. Its positivity rate declined however, from 14.8% to 13.1%.
Indiana County’s 7-day total dropped by from 153 cases to 86 cases. It’s positivity rate fell from 13.5% to 9.9%.
Case totalsIncluding all cases since March 2020, Cambria County has 34,258 cases and 704 deaths as of Monday.
Somerset County has 18,587 cases and 394 deaths.
Bedford County has recorded 10,884 cases and 268 deaths. Indiana now has 17,183 cases and 343 deaths, while Blair County has 29,362 cases and 594 deaths.
Elsewhere in the region, Centre County has 39,715 cases and 378 deaths as of Monday.
Clearfield County has 19,023 cases and 323 deaths and Westmoreland has 79,016 cases and 1,335 deaths.
