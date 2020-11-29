John "Sonny" Kuhar Jr., a Cambria County sheriff's deputy and resident of Vintondale Borough, died Saturday after battling complications brought on by the novel coronavirus.
He was 79 years old and had proudly served in law enforcement for 60 years – celebrating his latest anniversary Oct. 29.
"He loved his family so much, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren," Kuhar's wife, Rose, said. "Everyone who knew Sonny loved him and spoke highly of him. He loved his time spent in law enforcement. He is already missed so much by all of us."
Don Robertson, acting sheriff of Cambria County, described Kuhar's passing as "very unfortunate" and "a big blow to our office."
He remembered the deputy as young at heart and an all-around good person.
"He was a great guy," Robertson said. "No one ever had a bad thing to say about him."
Robertson kept in touch with Kuhar during the early days of his illness and said he had worried about him constantly for the past month.
To honor Kuhar's legacy Robertson is going to talk to the staff at the courthouse and have the building illuminated for him this week.
Kuhar began his career as a police officer in 1960. During his time in law enforcement, he served Vintondale and Nanty Glo Borough in both full- and part-time capacities.
He also worked for Blacklick Township, where he was an officer and then chief of police for several years.
After retiring from that position Kuhar joined the sheriff's department in the late 1980s where he has worked full- and part-time since.
Most recently he served as the security deputy at the county's Human Services and 911 building, in Ebensburg.
In addition to his dedication to law enforcement, Kuhar was a lifetime member of the Vintondale Volunteer Fire Department, a member of the Vintondale VFW and had held the positions of mayor and constable in the borough.
He was an avid fisherman who took annual trips to Potter County with his family.
"He meant the world to so many people," Kuhar's grandson, Brandon Garver, said. "He was my hero. Growing up, Pap was everything ... the world's actually a little bleaker since he's been gone already – it's tough."
Garver has found memories of his grandfather's stories, jokes and those yearly fishing trips "up north."
Another of Kuhar's grandsons, Eric Bishop, said the family is "living his memories and surviving."
"He was somebody that always had your back and would go out of his way to help you," Bishop said.
He recalled Kuhar as someone who "always put his best foot forward but had a good time doing it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.