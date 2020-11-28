Cambria County set another daily COVID-19 record Saturday with 265 additional cases, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The previous single-day record was 214 positives.
Somerset, Cambria and Indiana reported one additional death each Saturday.
Across the commonwealth, the total instances of the novel coronavirus surpassed 350,000 – there were 8,053 new cases reported with 41 additional deaths.
Blair County added 139 cases; Somerset, 85; Indiana, 58; and Bedford, 43.
Health officials said 2,904 individuals were hospitalized because of COVID-19 and of that number, 864 patients were in intensive care.
Most of the patients hospitalized were 65 years of age or older.
To date, there have been 2,804,464 individuals who have tested negative for the disease.
The highest percentage of those who have tested positive remains the 25- to 49-year-old category with 37%.
Individuals in the 50 to 64 age range are the next closest with 22%.
Despite these numbers, the age group health officials are most concerned about are 19- to 24-year olds.
"The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups," a health department release said Saturday.
From April to November, the percent of individuals in 19- to-24 range testing positive doubled across the state.
The largest jump was in the north-central part of Pennsylvania, which increased from 7% to 16% in the last seven months.
Healthcare providers have been alerted about this trend, state officials said in the release.
At more than 1,200 nursing and personal care homes across 62 counties, there are 32,915 resident cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,232 among employees.
Cambria has reported 21 facilities dealing with the disease and logged 414 cases in residents, 45 among staff and a total of 17 deaths.
