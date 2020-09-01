Cambria County recorded its fifth COVID-19 death and added six new cases on Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported.
The local reports were among 770 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 18 deaths in Tuesday’s report. That brings the state totals to 134,795 cases and 7,691 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Elsewhere in the region, Blair and Westmoreland counties each had four new cases, Indiana County had three, Somerset County had two, Clearfield had one and there were no new cases in Bedford County.
The department estimates that 81% of COVID-19 patients have recovered, which is more than 109,000 people.
There are 1,539,969 patients who have tested negative to date.
