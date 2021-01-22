There were no triple-digit increases in COVID-19 cases for area counties in Friday’s report by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
As usual, Westmoreland County added the most cases Friday, with 91 new positives among 5,338 new cases statewide.
Blair and Clearfield counties had the highest number of new COVID-19 deaths, with four each, among 193 additional deaths statewide.
There have been 794,172 Pennsylvanians infected with the novel coronavirus and 20,321 who died from complications of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the state in March.
Cambria County reported 49 new cases and one death, Somerset County had 20 new cases and one death, Bedford County had 11 new cases and no deaths, Blair County had 60 new cases and four deaths, Indiana County had 22 cases and no deaths, Clearfield County had 35 cases and four deaths and Westmoreland had 91 cases and three deaths.
Statewide, there were 10,191 fewer new cases over the past seven days, compared to the prior seven days, the department’s early warning dashboard shows. The portion of all tests that come back positive is down to 10.5% for the past week, compared to 12.8% the prior week.
