Cambria County added 209 COVID-19 cases among 6,330 new cases statewide in the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Monday update.
There were no additional Cambria County deaths in Monday’s report, but Somerset County reported its 24th death and Bedford, Blair and Indiana counties each added two deaths.
Westmoreland, Centre and Clearfield counties also reported no additional deaths on Monday.
There were 42 new deaths across Pennsylvania, bringing the state totals to 426,444 cases and 11,373 deaths related to COVID-19.
Monday’s update shows data recorded from 11:59 p.m. Saturday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday. There are generally fewer new cases because there is less testing on weekends. Some death reports are also delayed.
Cambria now has 5,933 cases and 103 deaths since the pandemic struck the state in March.
Somerset added 31 cases and now has 2,492 cases and 24 deaths.
Bedford added 25 cases to reach 1,890 cases and 52 deaths.
Blair added 68 cases to reach 5,123 cases and 88 deaths.
Indiana added 98 cases to reach 2,991 cases and 57 deaths.
Clearfield added 49 cases to reach 2,222 cases and 22 deaths.
Centre added 79 cases to reach 6,889 cases and 79 deaths.
Westmoreland added 273 cases to reach 11,414 cases and 242 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.