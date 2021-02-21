COVID-19 death numbers over the weekend continued a downward trend in the region.
Blair County added two deaths, while Cambria and Indiana added one each, the state Department of Health reported.
Bedford and Somerset counties' totals remained the same – with Somerset's deaths total holding steady at 187 for an entire week.
While Cambria County added just six deaths over the past week – it's lowest week-long total since the early months of the onset of the pandemic – the county added 77 positive cases over the weekend.
Cambria has recorded 11,537 cases since March 2020 and 388 deaths – or 298 per 100,000 people.
Somerset County has had 6,617 cases and 187 deaths.
Indiana County climbed to 5,015 cases and 157 deaths – up four deaths from last week.
Indiana County added 11 positive cases over the weekend.
Bedford County added six cases over the weekend and now has 3,774 total. Its 128 deaths rose by just one over the past seven days.
Elsewhere, Clearfield County added 30 cases over the weekend and now has had 6,136 total.
The county added two deaths this week and now has 113 since the onset of the pandemic.
Westmoreland County added four deaths over the weekend and 18 on the week. The county now has 26,325 cases and 664 deaths, state figures show.
Across the state, Pennsylvania added 4,724 cases including positives in all 67 counties. The state has recorded 913,497 positive cases since early last year.
Pennsylvania added 117 deaths over the weekend, including 27 on Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.