One in 13 Cambria County residents has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Cambria – with a population of approximately 130,000 – has recorded its 10,000th case, according to data released Saturday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. There are 7,838 confirmed cases and 2,252 probable cases for a total of 10,090.
There were 104 new cases and two deaths recorded since Friday, bringing the death total to 324.
Ten deaths were reported in Somerset County. There are now 142 deaths and 5,928 positives – with a one-day increase of 63 cases – in Somerset.
Bedford has 3,390 positives and 110 deaths, since the start of the pandemic. There were 23 cases and three deaths recorded in Bedford from Friday to Saturday.
Approximately 8,600 people have received at least a partial vaccination in those three counties with a combined population of 150,000. Almost 1,200 have gotten full vaccines.
Just shy of 368,000 Pennsylvanians have been at least partially vaccinated, including 60,000 who have gotten both necessary doses.
The health department announced 7,166 new cases on Saturday, bringing the commonwealth's total to 761,777, or approximately 6% of the population. That includes 19,188 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
