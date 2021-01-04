COVID-19 by the numbers

Pennsylvania had more than 660,000 cases and more than16,000 deaths connected to the coronavirus pandemic as of Sunday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 3,297,312

• Positive tests: 661,871

• Deaths: 16,295

• Recovered: 69%

Southwestern counties:

• Cambria: 9,038 positives, 36,297 negatives (254 deaths)

• Somerset: 5,026 positives, 17,016 negatives (88 deaths)

• Bedford: 3,028 positives, 7,810 negatives (97 deaths)

• Blair: 8,193 positives, 30,585 negatives (176 deaths)

• Indiana: 4,035 positives, 15,148 negatives (127 deaths)

• Clearfield: 4,294 positives, 14,922 negatives (50 deaths)

• Westmoreland: 19,933 positives, 73,997 negatives (433 deaths)

• Allegheny: 55,790 positives, 305,473 negatives (1,047 deaths)

• Butler: 9,746 positives, 39,359 negatives (203 deaths)

• Centre: 9,171 positives, 52,675 negatives (145 deaths)

• Beaver: 8,751 positives, 37,972 negatives (260 deaths)

• Fayette: 7,539 positives, 27,591 negatives (114 deaths)

• Greene: 1,774 positives, 7,251 negatives (15 deaths)

• Washington: 9,345 positives, 43,132 negatives (137 deaths)

Other hard-hit counties:

• Philadelphia: 89,549 positives, 464,520 negatives (2,498 deaths)

• Montgomery: 37,427 positives, 262,825 negatives (1,161 deaths)

• Bucks: 31,468 positives, 175,845 negatives (909 deaths)

• Delaware: 30,337 positives, 178,534 negatives (964 deaths)

• Lancaster: 28,930 positives, 139,461 negatives (742 deaths)

• Berks: 24,232 positives, 92,987 negatives (573 deaths)

• York: 24,086 positives, 109,993 negatives (427 deaths)

• Lehigh: 21,231 positives, 103,093 negatives (513 deaths)

• Chester: 21,081 positives, 150,441 negatives (521 deaths)

• Luzerne: 17,929 positives, 79,433 negatives (468 deaths)

• Northampton: 17,358 positives, 94,807 negatives (438 deaths)

• Dauphin: 14,275 positives, 75,959 negatives (321 deaths)

• Cumberland: 10,652 positives, 57,919 negatives (308 deaths)

Case counts by age group:

• Ages 0-9: 19,016.

• Ages 10-19: 56,765.

• Ages 20-29: 116,129.

• Ages 30-39: 99,939.

• Ages 40-49: 90,946.

• Ages 50-59: 102,621.

• Ages 60-69: 80,784

• Ages 70-79: 48,433.

• Ages 80-89: 31,071.

• Ages 90-99: 15,164.

• Ages 100+: 743.

Case counts by gender:

• Female: 354,669 cases.

• Male: 303,737 cases.

• Not reported: 3,393 cases.

Estimated case counts by ethnicity:

• Black: 61,093 cases.

• White: 313,747 cases.

• Asian: 11,126 cases.

• Other: 5,883 cases.

• Not reported: 270,022 cases.

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.