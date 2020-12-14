Cambria County added 11 more COVID-19 deaths over the weekend and a dubious milestone.
Data compiled by the New York Times from state health agencies across the nation showed Cambria County led the nation in new cases per capita over the past two weeks – among counties with populations of 100,000 or more people.
During that time, the county has added more than 2,000 cases per 100,000 people, with Pueblo County, Colorado, ranked second with 1,945 cases per 100,000 people.
State Department of Health data Sunday showed that Cambria County added 320 new cases over the weekend – and 1,305 cases since last Sunday.
The county’s death total is now at 144 – up 41 from a week earlier.
Deaths climbing
Blair County added the most deaths in the region over the weekend, with 13 in two days. That was nearly half of the 27 the county added over the past week, according to the Department of Health’s figures.
Blair County is now at 6,110 cases and 113 deaths.
Bedford County added 17 deaths over the past week to reach 67 deaths. State data show that the 48,000-resident county is now fifth in Pennsylvania at a rate of 139.1 deaths per-capita. Northumberland County is ranked first at 185 per-100,000 residents, with Huntingdon behind it at 152.8.
Somerset County added three deaths over the weekend but continued seeing its cases rise at a rapid pace, with 272 of its 748 cases this week added during the past two days.
Somerset County now has 3,209 cases since March and 34 deaths, the latter up 11 from Dec. 6.
Hospitalizations
Pennsylvania added 129 more deaths statewide, bringing the total to 12,565 since March.
Statewide, 5,970 people were hospitalized as of Sunday – up from 4,405 two weeks ago, an increase of 35%.
The region’s hospitals are also busy.
Cambria County hospitals reported 107 COVID-19 patients Sunday – 11 of them listed in intensive care units.
In Blair County, 124 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. Eighteen were on ventilators, the state reported.
Somerset County centers reported 34 people hospitalized with the virus, six of them in ICUs.
Across the region
Indiana County added six deaths over the weekend and 134 total cases. Indiana now has 3,351 positives over the year and 78 deaths, state figures show.
Westmoreland County has 13,965 cases and 290 deaths after adding 10 more deaths over the past two days.
That brought Westmoreland’s total number of deaths since March to 290.
Clearfield County now has 2,811 cases and 25 deaths – up more than 600 cases and three deaths from a week ago.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.