EBENSBURG – The Cambria County Board of Commissioners on Thursday approved issuing more than $160,000 in grant funding to municipalities, boards and authorities that have sustained financial losses as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The following grants were approved:
• $2,607.41 to Northern Cambria Borough;
• $4,002.96 to the Cambria County Planning Commission;
• $101,418.94 to the Cambria County War Memorial Authority;
• $26,553.19 to the City of Johnstown;
• $10,022.54 to Ebensburg Borough;
• $5,640.69 to Lower Yoder Township;
• $235.85 to Patton Borough;
• $1,643.99 to the Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County;
• $7,491.27 to the Cambria County Conservation District;
• $3,580.00 to Croyle Township;
• and $717.51 to Stonycreek Township.
The grant program, as well as a similar one targeting businesses and nonprofits, is being funded using federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money provided to Cambria County through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant.
