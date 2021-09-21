Coronavirus

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cambria County’s daily COVID-19 case report hit triple digits on Tuesday for only the second time since January.

The county’s 102 additional positives and one death were among 4,939 cases and 68 COVID-19 deaths added statewide in Tuesday’s Department of Health report.

It puts the state’s seven-day rolling average at 4,774 cases a day – the highest average since the of the spring surge.

But the local area’s reports show the current surge has been more severe here. Seven-day averages in Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties have already surpassed the spring peak.

All three counties are showing average daily cases not seen since January, as the pandemic’s deadly winter surge was easing.

Cambria County has had an average of 74 cases a day over the past week. Its spring peak hit an average of 57 cases a day on April 24.

Somerset County is averaging 50 cases a day. It averaged 25 cases a day at the spring peak.

Bedford County is averaging 42 cases a day. It averaged 18 cases a day at the spring peak.

In a press release Monday, the health department said there are more than 11 times as many COVID-19 cases among school-aged children 5-18 years old this year when compared to last year. For September 8-14, 2021, there were 7,218, compared to 630 cases for the same period in 2020.

Meanwhile, combining Monday updates from the state and Philadelphia health departments shows vaccine providers have administered 14,597,004 doses and there are now 7,076,084 people who are fully vaccinated statewide.

There were 15,300 doses administered on Monday, adding 7,511 people to the fully vaccinated status, the reports show.

Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.

COVID-19 by the numbers

Location New cases New deaths Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000 7-day new cases 7-day per 100,000 Population
Cambria 102 1 16,551 12,713 456 350 517 397 130,192
Somerset 54 0 9,267 12,617 225 306 350 477 73,447
Bedford 31 0 5,624 11,744 149 311 292 610 47,888
Blair 55 2 14,963 12,282 352 289 355 291 121,829
Indiana 49 0 7,685 9,141 190 226 306 364 84,073
Clearfield 31 1 9,849 12,427 173 218 255 322 79,255
Centre 40 0 18,831 11,597 232 143 387 238 162,385
Westmoreland 199 1 39,487 11,318 825 236 1,207 346 348,899
Region 561 5 122,257 11,666 2,602 248 3,669 350 1,047,968
Pennsylvania 4,939 68 1,387,872 10,841 28,932 226 33,421 261 12,801,937

