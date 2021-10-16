JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Infection rates and hospitalizations remain elevated across the region as the COVID-19 surge shows no sign of dissipating here, state figures show.
There were 5,725 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 82 new deaths reported in Friday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, bringing the state’s totals to 1,502,124 cases and 30,418 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Indiana County recorded three new deaths, Bedford County recorded two and Blair and Clearfield each added one death.
Cambria County had 102 new cases, Somerset County had 33, Bedford County had 37, Blair County had 86, Indiana County had 55, Clearfield County had 53, Centre County had 35 and Westmoreland County had 244.
It put the seven-day rolling average at 4,611 cases a day. The average has hovered in the 4,500 to 5,000 range for about a month.
The weekly update of the department’s Early Warning Monitoring System showed the portion of all COVID-19 tests coming back as “positive” remains in double-digits for most of the region’s counties.
Bedford County reported the highest infection rate, with 16.6% of the tests showing positive. Cambria’s positivity rate was 10.2%, Somerset’s was 9.7%, Blair’s was 12.3%, Indiana’s was 10.7%, Clearfield’s was 9.1%, Centre’s was 7.9% and Westmoreland’s was 10.8%.
The health department has said that any place with higher than 5% positivity is considered an area of community spread.
There were 2,946 inpatients being treated for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania hospitals on Friday, including 687 patients under intensive care and 384 on ventilators. Hospitalizations have remained in the upper 2,000s all month, topping 3,000 patients on two different days.
Locally, there were 162 hospitalized in Cambria, Blair Somerset and Bedford counties, including 41 in ICUs and 39 on ventilators. Ten days ago, there were 140 inpatients across the four-county area.
The state’s weekly pediatric COVID-19 report shows a slight drop in the number of school-aged children testing positive. Over the past seven days, there were 6,433 new cases among children ages 5 to 18, down from 7,046 for the previous seven days.
There were 104 cases among the age group in Cambria County, 32 cases in Somerset County, 34 cases in Bedford County, 83 cases in Blair County, 29 cases in Indiana County, 47 cases in Clearfield County, 65 cases in Centre County and 179 cases in Westmoreland County.
Since Aug. 16, 48,617 school-aged children and 8,084 children younger than 5 have tested positive.
Combining Friday’s updates from the state and Philadelphia health departments shows vaccine providers have administered 15,370,807 doses statewide and there are now 7,299,917 Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated.
