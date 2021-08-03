Giant Eagle shopper

A senior shopper wears a protective mask as she shops for groceries at Giant Eagle in Richland Township on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

 By Todd Berkey
Cambria and Westmoreland counties have joined Somerset and Clearfield counties as areas with an elevated spread of COVID-19 where masks are recommended even for fully vaccinated people in most public indoor settings.

All three counties have had more than 50 new cases for every 100,000 population over the past seven days.

Cambria added 20 new cases and Westmoreland added 31 new cases on Tuesday, pushing the counties’ seven-day totals to 51.5 per 100,000 for Cambria and 52.7 per 100,000 for Westmoreland.

Meanwhile, Indiana’s four COVID-19 cases on Tuesday dropped its seven-day figure to 46.4% and back into the moderate level of spread, along with Blair, Bedford and Centre counties in this region.

Masking is still  recommended for unvaccinated people in counties with low or moderate spread under the CDC guidelines.

The levels of transmission are based on either the seven-day new cases per 100,000 population or the seven-day percent positivity for all COVID-19 tests.

Low spread is fewer than 15 new cases per 100,000 or less than 5% positivity.

Moderate spread is 15-50 new cases per 100,000 or 5-8% positivity.

Substantial spread is 50-100 new cases per 100,000 or 8-10% postivity.

High spread is more than 100 new cases per 100,000 or more than 10% positivity.

Giant Eagle will again require employees and “strongly suggest” shoppers wear masks, the company announced Tuesday.

“As we witness increases in positive COVID-19 cases across our communities and the country, we are reinstituting the wearing of face masks, cloth face coverings or face shields for Team Members and guests this week, inclusive of all vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals,” the press release said.

With the spread of the Delta variant, the grocery store chain is also stepping up education measures to encourage employees to get the vaccine and looking into a vaccination requirement for staff.

“Through these and other efforts, we can all do our part to keep our communities healthy, our local businesses thriving and our students and teachers in the best possible position for the upcoming school year,” the press release said.

There were 1,442 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths in Tuesday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

It put the state’s rolling seven-day average at 1,043 cases a day, pushing it to more than 1,000 daily cases for the first time since May 28.

Pennsylvania has had 1,228,961 cases and 27,868 deaths since the pandemic struck last year.

For the second day in a row, Westmoreland County had one new COVID-19 death.

Westmoreland’s 31 new cases and Cambria’s 20 new cases led the region. Clearfield added 12 cases, Centre added 10 cases, Somerset added nine cases, Blair added six cases, Bedford added five cases and Indiana added four cases.

Meanwhile, combining the state health department report with Tuesday’s update by the Philadelphia Department of Public Health shows vaccine providers have administered 13,491,181 doses and there are now 6,642,047 people fully vaccinated in Pennsylvania.

COVID-19 by the numbers

Location New cases New deaths Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000 7-day new cases 7-day per 100,000 Population
Cambria 20 0 14957 11488 441 339 67 51 130192
Somerset 9 0 8153 11101 219 298 40 54 73447
Bedford 5 0 4772 9965 142 297 23 48 47888
Blair 6 0 13588 11153 344 282 35 29 121829
Indiana 4 0 6511 7744 179 213 39 46 84073
Clearfield 12 0 8745 11034 156 197 47 59 79255
Centre 10 0 17091 10525 228 140 71 44 162385
Westmoreland 31 1 34825 9981 783 224 184 53 348899
Region 97 1 108642 10367 2492 238 489 47 1047968
Pennsylvania 1442 11 1228961 9600 27868 218 7304 57 12801937

