Cambria County added two COVID-19 deaths over the weekend, while Clearfield County added one.
For the first time in months, most of the area's counties didn't log a single death over the weekend – Somerset County included.
Cambria County had 51 positive cases over the weekend, including six on Sunday, while Somerset County had 30 cases, state Department of Health officials reported.
Cambria County now has 11,317 cases and 382 deaths.
Somerset County has 6,544 cases and 187 deaths since the pandemic's onset in Pennsylvania in March 2020.
Westmoreland County had the highest number of cases over the weekend with 175 reported along with two deaths, bringing its total to 648.
Clearfield County added 52 cases, in addition to one new death.
Blair County, which now has 10,934 cases and 285 deaths, added 35 cases with no new deaths.
Statewide, Pennsylvania added 137 deaths over the weekend and a total of 6,659 cases.
Hospitalizations continued to fall statewide and locally.
Conemaugh Health System reported Friday that 20 people were hospitalized with complications due to the novel coronavirus – down from more than 60 on Jan 1.
Statewide, there were 2,348 patients hospitalized, the Department of Health reported. The figure was above 6,000 six weeks ago.
Vaccinations rising
At least 10,259 people in Cambria County have now received their first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine – up 2,412 from the week before.
That total is approaching 8% of the county's population.
More than half of those people have also received their second doses – 5,185, state figures shows.
Blair County recorded 2,412 does to bring its total to 8,497. That is nearly 7% of Blair County's population, while 4,109 people in the county have received their second dose.
Bedford County's rate, with 2,149 doses given, is now at 4.5%.
Somerset County climbed by 1,272 vaccines to reach 4,303 total, and is approaching 6%.
Westmoreland County reached 24,123 vaccines administered as of Sunday after adding 4,437 over the past week.
That means nearly 7% of the county's total has received its first dose. At least 11,381 people in Westmoreland have been given their second doses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.