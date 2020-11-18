Cambria County posted a record 171 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as the state topped 6,000 new cases for the first time.
Two Cambria County deaths and three Somerset County deaths are among 110 additional deaths statewide – the largest one-day total since early May.
There were a record 6,339 new cases added statewide, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals totals to 281,852 cases and 9,465 deaths attributed to COVID-19, the Department of Health reported.
Bedford and Somerset counties each topped 1,000 cases with Wednesday’s report. Somerset added 82 cases and now has 1,045 cases and eight deaths. Bedford added 44 cases and now has 1,026 cases and 11 deaths.
Cambria County’s totals are now 2,530 cases and 25 deaths.
Elsewhere across the region, Blair County added 72 cases and now has 2,748 cases and 43 deaths, Indiana County added 75 cases and one death to reach 1,936 cases and 27 deaths, Clearfield County added 64 cases to reach 975 cases and eight deaths, Centre County added 89 cases and one death to reach 5,329 cases and 25 deaths and Westmoreland County added 228 cases and five deaths to reach 6,649 cases and 143 deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Check back for updates.
