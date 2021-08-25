Cambria County’s 68 new COVID-19 cases in Wednesday’s update represents the county’s largest one-day increase since late April.
The apparent spike comes in the same update the Pennsylvania Department of Health said included 5,227 old cases being added as part of data reconciliation.
It is not clear if any of Cambria County’s cases are among the old cases, which the department said date back to the early days of the pandemic in 2020. Most of the old cases were from Philadelphia, where the Philadelphia Department of Public Health was reporting cases in a different system than was used in the state’s other 66 counties, the state’s press release said.
This one-time adjustment was necessary to finalize annual infectious disease case counts for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“This adjustment is part of the department’s ongoing effort to ensure that the most accurate data is available to the public,” the press release said.
Wednesday’s report included 3,622 new COVID-19 cases, in addition to the old cases. Together, they bring the state’s total to 1,281,199 cases since the pandemic struck.
Cambria County recorded one new death and Westmoreland County added three deaths Wednesday among 33 additional fatalities statewide. It brings the state total to 28,131 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Somerset County had 17 new COVID-19 cases, Bedford County had three, Blair County had 21, Indiana County had 26, Clearfield County had 23, Centre County had 33 and Westmoreland County had 136 new cases.
Meanwhile, combining Wednesday’s updates from the state and Philadelphia health departments shows vaccine providers have administered 13,956,974 doses of vaccine and 6,778,002 people are fully vaccinated statewide.
Over the past seven days, providers have administered 151,903 doses and an additional 71,626 Pennsylvanians have been fully vaccinated.
