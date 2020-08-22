Cambria County had five new COVID-19 cases Saturday and Indiana added eight, among 796 additional positives statewide, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced.
Saturday’s report included 18 new deaths, bringing the state totals to 128,429 cases and 7,576 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Elsewhere in the region, Blair County added three cases, Somerset and Clearfield counties each had two cases, Bedford County had one and Westmoreland County added 20 cases.
Since March, there have been 421 COVID-19 cases and three deaths in Cambria County, 153 cases and three deaths in Somerset County, 160 cases and five deaths in Bedford County, 393 cases and eight deaths in Blair County, 396 cases and nine deaths in Indiana County, 207 cases and one death in Clearfield County and 1,716 cases and 49 deaths in Westmoreland County.
There have been 20,665 resident and 4,368 employees of long-term care homes who contracted the coronavirus, leading to 5,125 resident deaths.
The state estimates 80% of patients have recovered, which is just more than 102,000 people.
Check back for updates.
