Westmoreland County is now the first in the region to have 50% of its residents fully vaccinated, state figures show.
The Department of Health's latest vaccination report shows that 54.4% of the county's 348,000 residents have received at least one dose.
Cambria County inched closer to the same milestone this week with 47.1% fully covered. The percentage of people with at least one dose is listed at 51.1%.
The state calculates the percentage based on the number of people ages 10 and older within each county. But state Department of Health officials confirmed last week that data actually only count those 12 years old or older who have received the shot – the age range legally approved to receive it.
Elsewhere in the region, Somerset County's percentage of fully vaccinated people is now at 37.4%, while 44.5% of its population has received at least one dose.
Blair County is now at 43.8%, while 47.6% are partly vaccinated, state state reported.
Clearfield County is at 43.1% and 46.1%, respectively.
Indiana and Bedford counties lag behind, among the lowest vaccinated counties in the state.
In Indiana County, 38.7% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, while 42% have been given at least one dose.
Bedford County is up to 32.4% full, while 35% are partly vaccinated.
Pennsylvania Department of Health officials have continued pressing residents to consider getting vaccinated to better protect residents from developing severe health issues and hospitalizations from the virus.
The Delta variant of COVID-19 has been spreading quickly through states – particularly the south in recent weeks – from Florida to Missouri.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.