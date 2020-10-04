Blair County added 38 COVID-19 cases over the weekend, while Cambria County's caseload grew by 13 – as Pennsylvania is seeing a statewide uptick the virus, Department of Health numbers show.
The totals put Cambria County at 652 cases since March.
To the west, Indiana County added 36 cases over the past two days combined, according to the department.
Blair and Indiana have now climbed to 779 and 780 cases respectively.
Somerset County added seven cases over the weekend and now has 238.
Bedford County added nine cases over the same span and is now reporting 262 cases, while Westmoreland County added 63 cases to grow to 2,416 total.
Philadelphia County led the state in two-day totals with 286 cases, while Centre County added 170, continuing a trend spurred by a rise in cases among Penn State University students.
Pennsylvania is now at 163,535 cases, after adding 2,251 over the past two days, figures show.
The state didn't release Saturday numbers but those are factoring in the two-day total, Pennsylvania has averaged more than 1,000 cases per-day over the span of the last six days.
That's a trend that hasn't occurred since July.
In some parts of the state, Centre County included, spikes among college students have been driving up numbers.
Indiana County's weekly positives have dropped over the past week.
Positivity rates
Based on one-week numbers ending Friday, Indiana County's positivity rate was 6% last week.
Cambria County's rate of positive cases was just above 3%, while Somerset County dipped to 2.4%.
Bedford County was a 3.6% and Blair County was at 4%, figures showed.
Centre County led the region, with 9.4% of those tested having positive COVID-19 tests.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.