EBENSBURG – Any defendant in a Cambria County criminal case who was scheduled to appear in court for a pretrial conference on May 6 should not appear as scheduled, but should contact their attorney to discuss how their case will proceed, said Maribeth Schaffer, the county’s chief public defender.
The announcement was made in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the social distancing guidelines and orders that have been put in place to slow the spread of the virus.
“I want to assure anyone that’s incarcerated that we are actively working on their cases to resolve their matters,” Schaffer said on Tuesday morning.
“Everyone still has their rights to pleas or a trial. We just don’t know when they’re going to occur.”
Schaffer asked all defendants to make sure their attorneys have their current addresses and phone numbers so that they can be contacted.
Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that defendants with pretrial conferences scheduled for May 6 do not have to appear.
He said those pretrial conferences will still be held.
“This term of court, pretrial conferences begin on May 6,” he said. “They will happen as scheduled. The difference is that defendants are not required to appear at the courthouse. Their attorneys will be communicating with my office, primarily by phone.
“I can say that I spent the past couple days with my staff, getting our schedules ramped up so we can cover the May 6 pretrial conferences, and we are going to be reaching out to defense attorneys in the coming weeks to do as many of those ahead of schedule and by telephone as possible.”
