Cambria County added just 46 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend and its seven day total dropped by nearly half from the past week, state figures show.
But the county also added three deaths Sunday and its weekly total of seven was the highest since February.
Now at 14,296 positive cases since the onset of the pandemic in spring 2020, the county was one of four in the area that added fewer than 50 new cases over the weekend.
The others included Indiana with 23, Somerset with 25 and Bedford with 13, the Department of Health reported.
Blair County's new case count led the area with 59 but was down from the previous weekend when the county reported 72 cases.
Blair now has 13,114 cases since COVID-19's arrival and 332 deaths.
Among other local counties:
• Somerset County has 7,809 cases total and 207 deaths – up two from a week earlier.
• Bedford is up to 4,514 cases and 137 deaths, after also adding two deaths last week.
• Clearfield County has 8,458 cases and 143 deaths, the latter of which is up one from a week earlier.
• Westmoreland County is up to 33,645 cases and 756 deaths – eight more fatalities since last week.
Vaccinations
Cambria County still leads the area with 41% of its 130,000 residents at least partly vaccinated – but several area counties are closing the gap, the latest state figures show.
Cambria recorded just 8,521 people with their first dose down from more than 10,000 two weeks ago.
A total of 53,967 people have received one or both doses, the state's figures show.
Somerset County climbed to 37% with 27,333 residents now having one or both doses.
Clearfield and Blair counties are also now at 37%.
Indiana trails with 34%, or 29,116 residents, at least partly vaccinated.
Bedford County ranks among the state's lowest levels with just 27% vaccinated.
Across Pennsylvania, an estimated 53% of the state has received at least one dose of the vaccine.
