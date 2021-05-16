COVID-19 By The Numbers

Pennsylvania had more than 1,185,000 cases and a total of 26,816 deaths connected to the coronavirus pandemic as of Sunday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 4,509,607

• Positive tests: 1,185,132

• Deaths: 26,816

• Recovered: 92%

Southwestern counties:

• Cambria: 14,296 positives, 45,269 negatives (428 deaths)

• Somerset: 7,809 positives, 22,264 negatives (207 deaths)

• Bedford: 4,514 positives, 10,072 negatives (137 deaths)

• Blair: 13,114 positives, 39,239 negatives (332 deaths)

• Indiana: 6,190 positives, 20,048 negatives (173 deaths)

• Clearfield: 8,459 positives, 21,574 negatives (143 deaths)

• Westmoreland: 33,645 positives, 97,973 negatives (756 deaths)

• Allegheny: 100,130 positives, 412,520 negatives (1,944 deaths)

• Beaver: 15,204 positives, 52,244 negatives (380 deaths)

• Butler: 17,214 positives, 52,784 negatives (412 deaths)

• Centre: 16,687 positives, 69,139 negatives (222 deaths)

• Fayette: 12,903 positives, 37,107 negatives (312 deaths)

• Greene: 3,223 positives, 9,990 negatives (39 deaths)

• Washington: 17,471 positives, 61,440 negatives (297 deaths)

Elsewhere in Pa.:

• Philadelphia: 146,462 positives, 629,121 negatives (3,587 deaths)

• Montgomery: 69,499 positives, 357,423 negatives (1,693 deaths)

• Delaware: 51,650 positives, 239,611 negatives (1,370 deaths)

• Bucks: 60,053 positives, 254,078 negatives (1,281 deaths)

• Lancaster: 54,537 positives, 193,710 negatives (1,133 deaths)

• Berks: 47,227 positives, 130,389 negatives (1,016 deaths)

• Lehigh: 39,139 positives, 141,456 negatives (850 deaths)

• Luzerne: 31,307 positives, 110,721 negatives (803 deaths)

• York: 45,610 positives, 153,954 negatives (801 deaths)

• Chester: 40,219 positives, 210,080 negatives (800 deaths)

• Northampton: 35,342 positives, 128,159 negatives (702 deaths)

• Dauphin: 25,586 positives, 103,361 negatives (546 deaths)

• Cumberland: 20,144 positives, 79,827 negatives (519 deaths)

Estimated case counts by age group:

• Ages 0-9: 47,187.

• Ages 10-19: 126,624.

• Ages 20-29: 209,900.

• Ages 30-39: 181,406.

• Ages 40-49: 163,378.

• Ages 50-59: 179,491.

• Ages 60-69: 135,854.

• Ages 70-79: 75,917.

• Ages 80-89: 44,948.

• Ages 90-99: 20,205.

• Ages 100+: 980.

Case counts by gender:

• Female: 623,877 cases.

• Male: 557,224 cases.

• Not reported: 5,096 cases.

Estimated case counts by ethnicity:

• Black: 107,914 cases.

• White: 641,880 cases.

• Asian: 20,799 cases.

• Other: 20,984 cases.

• Not reported: 394,686 cases.

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.