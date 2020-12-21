EBENSBURG – Criminal charges have been filed against 18 inmates who were allegedly involved in an Oct. 2 riot in a housing unit at Cambria County Prison, District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer announced Monday.
Evan Whited, Cameron Cinko, Irish McCall, Quadir Neal, Malik Byers, Stephen Apostolu, David McCaulley, Ricky Mason, Jared Nyman, Jesse Ginter, Ali Hassan, Alexis Brolin, Joshua Quigley, Chad Lawhead, Logan McTavish, Jonathan Bierly, Andrew Colvin and Seth Long each have been charged with riot, conspiracy to commit riot, failure to disperse and disorderly conduct, according to a statement from Neugebauer’s office.
Whited, Cinko, McCall, Neal, Byers, Apostolu, McCaulley, Mason, Nyman, Ginter and Hassan also face a charge of institutional vandalism each.
Warden Christian Smith previously said that the riot was apparently triggered by high tensions and changes to meal procedures resulting from an outbreak of COVID-19 at the prison.
“The actions by those charged put many people, including themselves, at risk,” Neugebauer said in a statement announcing the charges. “We will not, and cannot, tolerate the behavior – which violated the law in an institutional setting. It was only through a swift, well-coordinated and appropriate response that the situation was able to be brought under control.
“I would like to again thank the numerous state, county and local corrections officers, police departments, fire departments, EMS providers, 911 dispatchers, CERT and SERT teams, negotiation teams, detectives, Cambria County Emergency Management and the leadership team at the prison for their collective efforts in bringing resolution to the riot. We will seek all appropriate penalties and restitution on behalf of the Commonwealth.”
