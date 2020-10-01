Cambria County added 26 new COVID-19 cases overnight as the statewide total jumped by 1,156 cases, the Pennsylvania Health Department reported Thursday.
There are 18 additional deaths in the noon update, bringing the state’s totals to 160,123 cases and 8,160 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Thursday’s report included 258 “probable” cases, including 205 of the 347 cases added in Philadelphia. The state health department says the probable cases are based on antigen testing the Philadelphia Department of Health gathered throughout September, not just in recent days.
Philadelphia began reporting the rapid-test results on Wednesday, when the city’s case-county went up by more than 400.
Allegheny County added 106 new cases and Centre County added 45 cases.
Across the region:
- Cambria County now has 617 cases and seven deaths.
- Somerset County added five new cases to reach 225 cases and three deaths.
- Bedford County added five cases to reach 250 cases and six deaths.
- Blair County added 12 cases to reacch 728 cases and 18 deaths.
- Clearfield County added four cases to reach 334 cases and six deaths.
- Indiana County added three cases to reach 740 cases and 12 deaths.
- Westmoreland County added 22 cases to reach 2,299 cases and 56 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.